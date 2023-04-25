A new Conor McGregor documentary is coming to Netflix

Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor has teased his fans about his upcoming documentary on social media. The documentary, titled 'McGregor Forever,' will be released on Netflix on May 17th.

"You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever is coming to @Netflix on May 17th! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started," tweeted the Dubliner on Tuesday.

The four-part documentary will air on Netflix before McGregor's UFC return against fellow lightweight star Michael Chandler.

McGregor has been absent from the UFC since he suffered a leg injury during a fight against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas in July 2021.

It has been reported that the upcoming documentary will offer a glimpse into the determination and dedication that led McGregor to achieve his current fame and status.

The series will comprise four one-hour-long episodes, with a significant emphasis on McGregor's struggles both inside and outside the octagon.

In a short clip shared on social media by McGregor himself, he can be seen lying in a hospital bed speaking to the camera after the leg break.

The narrator begins by saying, "So, after the fact, there was speculation that that was a career ender."

McGregor responds by saying, "I thought it was over as well, that's why I flipped into a different mode.

"Now it was the adrenaline as well, and I would have calmed down, but part of me is like 'imagine it was just taken from me like that.'

"I would be a different person, and it was a bit scary, to be honest. But it's McGregor forever, that's it, and don't you forget it."

There is no date or venue set for McGregor's fight against Chandler yet, but if you are a fan of the UFC or McGregor, you probably don't want to miss this.