'Explosive secrets and raucous knees ups': Irish stars join cast of iconic British soap Coronation Street

TWO Irish stars are set to join the cast of iconic British soap opera Coronation Street as former Corrie favourite Eva Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, returns to the cobbles.

Pauline McLynn — who played Mrs Doyle in beloved Irish sitcom Father Ted — and her fellow Shameless alumnus Aaron McCusker will arrive on the street in the fictional Manchester town of Weatherfield this autumn.

Co. Armagh native McCusker — who appeared in the Oscar-winning Freddy Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody — will star alongside Tyldesley as the new owners of Britain's most famous TV pub.

"To have actors of Catherine, Aaron and Pauline's considerable calibre at the beating heart of this family is absolutely wonderful, and we can't wait for you to get to know and fall in love with them as much as we have already done," said Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks.

'Suitcase full of secrets'

After departing the street seven years ago, Tyldesley's character Eva returns to the cobbles in October with her partner Ben Driscoll (McCusker) in tow.

The couple will be revealed to residents as the new owners of the Rovers Return, putting Eva back behind the bar for the first time since 2018.

McLynn will play Ben's interfering mother, Maggie, while Ben's two sons and Eva's daughter Suzie complete the Price/Driscoll family.

Eva will be reunited with her sisters Leanne and Toyah, as well as catching up with her old friends and neighbours.

But what has she been up to since she left Weatherfield and how will this new clan — who will reportedly arrive 'with a bang and a suitcase full of secrets' — fit into the drama on the Street?

'Exciting and eventful ride'

"We are beyond thrilled that Eva is returning as the landlady of the Rovers, with her new blended family in tow," said Brooks.

"The Driscolls do not arrive quietly, so expect big drama, explosive secrets and raucous knees ups galore."

She added: "Strap yourselves in, it's going to be an exciting and eventful ride."

Since originally leaving the soap in 2018, Tyldesley has appeared in dramas such as Viewpoint, Suspicion, Scarborough and most recently The Good Ship Murder.

Following her award-winning role in Father Ted, McLynn appeared in movies including Angela's Ashes, Iris and Johnny English Strikes Again.

She also remained a familiar face on the small screen in the likes of Jam & Jerusalem, Shameless and EastEnders.

McCusker starred alongside McLynn in Shameless, where he played barman Jamie Maguire.

He has also starred in hit TV shows Fortitude and The Astronaut Wives Club as well as Northern Irish serial crime drama, Hope Street.