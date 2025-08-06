Three firms from North part of successful bid to export pork to Mexico

THREE businesses in Northern Ireland are among 12 companies included in a successful bid by the British Government to export pork to Mexico.

Cranswick Country Foods in Ballymena, Karro Food Group in Cookstown and Interfrigo in Antrim are among the firms to have secured approval to export products to serve Mexico's rapidly expanding pork market.

The government said it secured new access specifically for Northern Irish exporters through dedicated negotiations with Mexico.

"I am delighted that Mexico has granted approval for Northern Ireland to export pork to its markets," said Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir.

"This is testament to the exceptional standards we have in place here in Northern Ireland to produce high-quality meat at an international level and demonstrates our commitment to supporting our important agri-food industry.

"Working together with industry, government and key stakeholders was essential to reach this agreement."

'Important achievement'

With consumption in Mexico's pork market growing by 5.4 per cent annually between 2019 and 2024, industry estimates expect the deal to bring in £19m over the first five years.

As well as favourites such as pork chops, the businesses will be able to export offal and edible by-products.

This will offer farmers a return on parts that are less popular in Britain but which Mexican consumers relish as part of classical buche meat dishes.

The agreement follows eight years of negotiations between Mexican and British authorities led by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The deal will also pave the way for future opportunities for the North's exporters, with 20 per cent tariffs on pork set to disappear once Mexico ratifies Britain’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"Partnership working between industry, government, key stakeholders and the Mexican food authorities has been instrumental in getting this agreement across the line," added Mr Muir.

"This is an important achievement for our agri-food sector, allowing it to showcase the excellent standards of Northern Irish pork and helping to reinforce Northern Ireland's reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality food products."