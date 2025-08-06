Homicide detectives investigating after Irish woman found dead on boat in the US

HOMICIDE detectives are investigating the death of an Irish woman who was found dead on a boat in the United States.

Suffolk County Police Department in New York state have identified the woman as 33-year-old Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra.

According to RTÉ, Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra was originally from Co. Carlow but lived in Manhattan, having emigrated to the US nine years ago.

She was the founder of fashion brand East x East, which was set up in 2021 and recently opened a pop-up in the upscale Hamptons resort.

In a statement, Suffolk County Police Department revealed Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra was found deceased on Tuesday on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club in New York.

"Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a Manhattan woman was found dead on a boat docked in Montauk this morning," said a police spokesperson.

"East Hampton Town Police responded to a 911 call from a man reporting a woman unconscious on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club, on Star Island Road, at approximately 12am.

"Good Samaritans attempted to perform CPR on the woman.

"Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra, 33, of Manhattan, was pronounced dead on the boat by First Responders.

"The preliminary investigation and exam were inconclusive regarding the cause of death, which will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office."

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases," added a spokesperson.