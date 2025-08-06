Investigation after man's body found in Cork home

GARDAÍ say they are investigating 'all the circumstances' following the discovery of a man's body at a home in Cork on Tuesday.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon at a property in the Shandon area of the city.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the man, who was aged in his 50s.

"Gardai in Cork are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in Cork city, Tuesday, August 5, 2025," said a garda spokesperson.

"Shortly before 4pm, gardai and emergency services were alerted after a male in his 50s was found unresponsive at a residence in the Shandon area of Cork city.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

"The Coroner has been notified. A post-mortem examination will be arranged, the result of which will assist gardai in determining the course of their investigation.

"The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

"Investigations are ongoing."