Penneys in your pocket: Retailer launches new customer app in Ireland

FASHION retailer Penneys has launched a new customer app to bring the full experience of the store direct into customers' pockets.

Launched on Tuesday, the new app allows users to enjoy the ease of digital browsing while still capturing the excitement of in-store discovery.

"Whether at home or on the go, now it's never been easier to connect with Penneys," said Fintan Costello, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland.

'Convenient and inspiring'

The new customer app offers an immersive browsing experience that makes it easy to scroll through Penneys' newest trends and style inspiration wherever you are.

A stock checker feature lets shoppers instantly see if their must-have items are available at their local Penneys store.

A built-in store locator provides quick access to opening hours and directions, while the 'favourites' feature allows users to save top picks for their next visit.

Customers can also opt-in for personalised notifications to stay up to date on the latest arrivals, collection launches and exclusive updates.

"We know our customers love the buzz of a Penneys store — from discovering the latest trends to picking up everyday essentials for the family," said Costello.

"Our digital channels are driving shoppers into our stores, and so with more people browsing online before they shop, the Penneys app extends that experience, offering a convenient and inspiring way to explore our ranges anytime, anywhere."

Future roll-out

As well as Ireland, where Penneys has a loyal and highly engaged customer base, the app has also been released in Italy, a growing market for the company where it operates under the Primark brand.

Insights from both markets will inform further development ahead of future launches, including Britain, which are planned within the next 18 months.

The company has been steadily investing in digital to support its stores, building on the success of its social media platforms, where it has 26m followers globally.

The app builds on the roll-out of the retailer's new and improved websites across all 17 markets over the last three years.

Customers in Ireland and Italy can download the app now by visiting the Apple Store or Google Play Store and searching for Penneys / Primark.