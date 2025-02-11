Appeal for witnesses after man knocked unconscious in ‘racially motivated hate crime’

POLICE have launched an investigation after a man was knocked unconscious in what officers believe was a racially motivated hate crime.

The victim was targeted as he walked through Belfast city centre with another man and a woman in the early hours of Sunday, February 2.

“It was reported that two men and a woman were walking in the Royal Avenue area when they were approached by a group of people who directed verbal racial abuse towards one of the men, aged in his 20s, before pushing him and assaulting him,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Kennedy said.

“The victim was knocked unconscious, sustaining an injury to his eye and his cheek, and had to undergo medical treatment in hospital,” he added.

Police have launched an investigation which is ongoing, they confirmed this week.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this report, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, are ongoing,” Serg Kennedy said.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who has any information which could assist us, to get in touch,” he added.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 678 of 09/02/25, or alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”