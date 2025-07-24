Investigation launched after masked men rob shop
POLICE have launched an investigation after masked men robbed a shop in Belfast.

Two men targeted the store in Connsbrook Avenue at around 10am yesterday morning.

“It was reported shortly before 10am that a masked man, armed with a knife, entered the premises and approached a member of staff at the counter and demanded that the till was opened,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McGearty said.

“A sum of cash was taken along with tobacco products before the suspect then made off on foot along with another man, also wearing a mask covering his face, who had stood at the door whilst the robbery was in progress,” he added.

“Both men are believed to have made off along Strandburn Street towards Victoria Park.”

The man who entered the shop was wearing a light blue coloured baseball cap, a grey tracksuit and black gloves.

The second man was wearing dark coloured trousers and coat and also wore black gloves.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information, dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could assist us, to get in touch,” they said.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 413 23/07/25. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

