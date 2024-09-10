Apple must pay Ireland €13bn in unpaid tax following EU ruling

APPLE has been ordered to pay €13bn in unpaid taxes to Ireland in a ruling by the European Court of Justice made today.

In a long-running legal dispute, Ireland had been accused of giving illegal tax benefits to the multinational tech firm by the EU Commission, although the state consistently argued that the tax did not need to be repaid to them.

Today, the Court of Justice ruled that Apple would indeed be required to pay those taxes, which total €13bn (£11nm).

“The Court of Justice gives final judgment in the matter and confirms the European Commission’s 2016 decision: Ireland granted Apple unlawful aid which Ireland is required to recover,” the court said in a statement issued this morning.

The ruling relates to incidents in 1991 and 2007, where Ireland issued two tax rulings in favour of two companies in the Apple Group - namely Apple Sales International (ASI) and Apple Operations Europe (AOE).

Both companies were incorporated in Ireland but not tax resident there.

Those tax rulings approved the methods used by ASI and AOE to determine their chargeable profits in Ireland in relation to the trading activity of their respective Irish branches.

In 2016, the EU Commission found that, by excluding from the tax base the profits generated by the use of intellectual property licences held by ASI and AOE, that the head offices of those companies were located outside Ireland and management of those licences depended on decisions taken at the level of the Apple Group in the United States.

As such, it concluded that Ireland’s tax rulings from 1991 to 2014 had given those Apple companies State aid that was “unlawful and incompatible with the internal market, and from which the Apple Group as a whole had benefited”.

The Commission then ordered Ireland to recover the aid, which were worth €13bn to Apple.

In 2020, in actions brought before the Commission by Ireland and by ASI and AOE, the General Court annulled the Commission’s decision.

Today’s ruling saw the that verdict set aside by the higher court, which said it contained legal errors.

This means Ireland will have to recover the lost taxes from Apple.

"This case has never been about how much tax we pay, but which government we are required to pay it to,” the tech giant, which released its new iPhone 16 range yesterday, said following the ruling.

“We always pay all the taxes we owe wherever we operate and there has never been a special deal.”

They added: "Apple is proud to be an engine of growth and innovation across Europe and around the world, and to consistently be one of the largest taxpayers in the world,"

"The European Commission is trying to retroactively change the rules and ignore that, as required by international tax law, our income was already subject to taxes in the US.

"We are disappointed with today’s decision as previously the General Court reviewed the facts and categorically annulled this case."