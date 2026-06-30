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Arrest made following suspected arson attack on Islamic prayer hall in Dublin
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Arrest made following suspected arson attack on Islamic prayer hall in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested following a fire at an Islamic prayer centre in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the Al Madinah Hall in Talbot Street where a fire broke out at around 3.35pm yesterday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Al-Madinah Prayer Hall on Talbot Street yesterday afternoon

Three people were evacuated from the building, but no injuries were reported.

Dublin Fire Brigade were also at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

A man aged in his 40s, has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardaí have launched an investigation and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Gardaí have urged any witnesses to contact them

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Talbot Street Dublin 1, between 3.00pm and 4.00pm on Monday 29th June 2026 to come forward,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,’ they added.

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See More: Dublin, Islamic Prayer Centre

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