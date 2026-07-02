Assembly supports Ruby’s Law in ‘important step’ for domestic abuse victims

THE Northern Ireland Assembly has voted in support of new legislation which recognises using a family pet to exert coercive control as a form of domestic abuse.

Ruby’s Law proposes amendments to the existing Justice Bill which recognise that “threatening, harming or using an animal to intimidate a victim is a form of domestic abuse”.

They also strengthen the powers available to the courts by allowing protective orders to include animals owned or cared for by victims and their children.

"Ruby's Law is an important step forward for victims of domestic abuse,” SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter, who is also Chair of the Stormont APG on Animal Welfare, said this week.

“We know that coercive control can take many forms, and for too long the use of beloved pets to intimidate and manipulate victims has not been properly recognised,” she added.

“These changes acknowledge that reality and strengthen the protections available to those experiencing abuse.”

Founded by barrister Christina Warner and named after her cat Ruby - who died in 2023, the campaign was first launched in January of this year.

"Having spent much of my career in the family courts representing victims of domestic abuse, I’ve seen how deeply domestic abuse impacts families, including their pets,” Warner explains.

“For many survivors, pets are a source of love and comfort during immense hardship. Abusers often exploit this bond to exert control,” she adds.

“It's time for the law to acknowledge pets as integral family members deserving of protection."

Ms Hunter paid tribute this week to Warner and “everyone who campaigned for Ruby's Law, particularly the survivors, whose experiences helped shape these changes”.

“Their courage has brought about legislation that will make a real difference to victims and families across Northern Ireland,” she said.

"Protecting animals in these circumstances has always been about protecting people as well,” she added.

“This vote sends a clear message that coercive control, in all its forms, will be recognised and challenged, helping to build a justice system that better reflects the lived experiences of survivors."

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