‘Important moment’ for survivors in Northern Ireland as redress bill passes through Assembly

A BILL to establish a redress schemes for mother and baby home survivors in Northern Ireland has reached its final legislative stage.

The Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses (Redress Scheme) Bill was passed by the NI Assembly this week.

Introduced by the Executive Office, the legislation will see an independent statutory public inquiry created alongside a financial redress scheme for victims and survivors of state ann religious-run institutions in the North.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the passage of the bill through the Assembly is an "important moment for victims and survivors who have fought for so long with dignity, courage and determination to be heard and for their experiences to be acknowledged”.

She explained: “These institutions and practices were built on the foundations of systemic misogyny.

“Within their walls, women and girls were stripped of dignity, silenced and shamed. Their children, now adults, are still living with that impact today, carrying unanswered questions and loss.”

She added: “This legislation is another step towards putting that right through truth, acknowledgement and redress.

“I want to pay tribute to every victim and survivor who helped bring us to this point.

“Their strength and persistence have been extraordinary and we are sincerely grateful to them.”

Within the new legislation the standard redress payment will be £12k, increased from the previously stated £10k.

Eligibility for the scheme has also been extended, after a controversial suggested cut-off date for claimants was removed from the proposed legislation.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin, who helped secure the payment increase, has welcomed the amendments.

“Today marks an important milestone for survivors and their families,” she said.

“While no legislation can undo the harm that was caused, this Bill is an important step towards the recognition and justice that survivors have fought for over many years.”

She added: “I was proud to secure an amendment increasing the standard payment to £12k.

“I also welcome the extension of the posthumous eligibility date.

“While there is still more work to do, this change means more families will receive support and acknowledgement of their suffering.

“Above all, today belongs to the survivors whose courage and determination brought us to this point. They never gave up on seeking justice, and this legislation would not exist without their tireless campaigning.

“The legislative journey may now be complete, but the journey towards justice continues. The Redress Scheme must now be delivered with compassion and dignity, and we must continue listening to survivors as the Public Inquiry carries on its important work.”

The Bill will become law once it has received Royal Assent.

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