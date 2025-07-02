Authorities appeal for information on next of kin following death of 84-year-old man in Wales
News

Authorities appeal for information on next of kin following death of 84-year-old man in Wales

Stock photo (Image: RaphiD / Pixabay)

POLICE in Wales have appealed for information on the next of kin of a man who recently died.

Luke Joseph-Finneran, of Church Street, Briton Ferry, passed away at the age of 84.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, however, authorities want to trace any relatives of the deceased man.

The South Wales Police Facebook page for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot issued an appeal for information on Wednesday on behalf of the Coroner's Office.

It added that Luke Joseph-Finneran's family is believed to originate in southern Ireland and that he is not thought to have any family in Britain.

Next of kin are asked to get in touch with the Coroner's Office in Swansea on 01792 450650 or via 101, quoting occurrence 2500208159.

See More: Briton Ferry, Wales

Related
News 9 minutes ago

'Warm, caring, fearless': President Higgins leads tributes following death of Brother Kevin Crowley

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Young organ donation campaigner honoured at President Higgins’ garden party

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Fundraiser visits 50 lighthouses to mark 21st anniversary of husband’s death

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Police confirm name of motorcyclist who died in single vehicle collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Second arrest made in Sarah Montgomery murder probe

By: Fiona Audley

Travel 1 day ago

Number of foreign visitors to Ireland drops by 10 per cent

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Intel informs government of planned redundancies at Irish operations

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Woman charged with murder after man dies in Co. Down

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses after serious collision leaves motorcyclist and car driver hospitalised

By: Fiona Audley