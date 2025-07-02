Authorities appeal for information on next of kin following death of 84-year-old man in Wales

POLICE in Wales have appealed for information on the next of kin of a man who recently died.

Luke Joseph-Finneran, of Church Street, Briton Ferry, passed away at the age of 84.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, however, authorities want to trace any relatives of the deceased man.

The South Wales Police Facebook page for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot issued an appeal for information on Wednesday on behalf of the Coroner's Office.

It added that Luke Joseph-Finneran's family is believed to originate in southern Ireland and that he is not thought to have any family in Britain.

Next of kin are asked to get in touch with the Coroner's Office in Swansea on 01792 450650 or via 101, quoting occurrence 2500208159.