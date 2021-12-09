Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of baby girl
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Carrie Johnson greets her husband Boris Johnson following his leader's keynote speech during the Conservative Party conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex on October 6, 2021 in Manchester, England.

UK PRIME Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed the birth of a healthy baby girl.

The baby arrived this morning in a London hospital.

Mrs Johnson announced the news that she was pregnant in July via Instagram, saying while she felt "blessed to be pregnant again", she had also "felt like a bag of nerves".

In that post, she also said that she had a miscarriage at the beginning of 2021.

It is their second child together, and the prime minister's seventh.

It adds to an eventful week for the prime minister, after a video which shows Downing Street staff making light of a Christmas Party, which was allegedly held in No 10, was leaked.

