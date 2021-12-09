Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of baby girl

UK PRIME Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed the birth of a healthy baby girl.

The baby arrived this morning in a London hospital.

Mrs Johnson announced the news that she was pregnant in July via Instagram, saying while she felt "blessed to be pregnant again", she had also "felt like a bag of nerves".

In that post, she also said that she had a miscarriage at the beginning of 2021.

It is their second child together, and the prime minister's seventh.

It adds to an eventful week for the prime minister, after a video which shows Downing Street staff making light of a Christmas Party, which was allegedly held in No 10, was leaked.