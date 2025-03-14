Burke family thrown out of gala dinner in Washington

THERE were dramatic scenes at the Ireland Funds gala dinner in Washington DC last night, after members of the Burke family were removed from the event. They were in attendance to protest the prosecution of teacher-family member Enoch Burke for contempt of court.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin was at the gala, along with several key stakeholders from the US Congress, Northern Ireland Secretary of State for the UK Hilary Benn, and British Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson.

Mr. Burke’s family have been protesting for a number of years, following the teacher receiving an injunction from Wilson’s Hospital School in Co. Westmeath to stay away from the premises. He was removed from his post at the school in January 2023, and has spent the last two years appealing the dismissal whilst remaining on full pay. The hearing of his appeal is still pending.

The high profile gala dinner in Washington DC took place at the National Building Museum. It is understood that Mr. Burke’s mother Martina, as well as siblings, sister Ammi and brother Isaac, gained entry following a speech by the Taoiseach.

They interrupted an acceptance speech by Dan Quinn, head coach of the Washington Commanders, who received an award from the Ireland Fund. The family members were then removed by on-site security staff and officers from the Department of Homeland Security police force.

Isaac and Martina fell on the floor, with Martina losing a shoe during the ensuing fracas. Ammi was also ejected. Once outside, all three were told to remain on a footpath near the building where they initially spoke to reporters about their plight. Once they learned that there were members of the Irish media present, they stopped and left the scene.

There were signs of trouble earlier in the day when Enoch Burke’s father Sean staged a picket outside the venue. He too was told to take his protest outside of private property and continued his vigil on a nearby footpath.

Despite the presence of the Burke family at the event, the Ireland Funds gala managed to raise a total of $1 million in fundraising; a figure contiguous with previous years. As well as coach Dan Quinn, Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle and Ohio Congressman David Joyce were also honoured.

For his part, Mr. Quinn was able to make light of the interruption to his acceptance speech, telling audience members that it was ‘like being at a [Philadelphia] Eagles game’ in reference to the Washington Commanders footballing rivals. Mr. Quinn guided his team to its best season in 33 years after just one season in charge.