Busker, 13, wows Dublin crowds with stunning cover of A Star Is Born hit song Shallow

A YOUNG busker has wowed shoppers in Dublin’s Grafton Street with a stunning cover of hit song Shallow.

Allie Sherlock, 13, rose to fame last year after her cover of Ed Sheeran’s Supermarket Flowers went viral.

She was later invited on to the Ellen DeGeneres Show in the US, where she sang Adele’s A Million Years Ago in front of a TV audience of millions.

But despite signing a record deal this year, the Cork native hasn’t let the success go to her head, as she continues to bush on Dublin’s streets.

Armed with her guitar, she recently performed the song Shallow, which featured as a duet by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the box office hit A Star Is Born.

The original version reached number one in Ireland while Allie’s rendition stopped shoppers in Ireland’s capital in their tracks.

The teenager’s YouTube video of the performance, above, has already amassed almost a quarter-of-a-million views in just a few days.

An Irish chart star of the future has surely been born.

