€5m makeover of Penneys in Dublin is 'vote of confidence in high street'
DUBLIN’S flagship Penneys store has had a €5m makeover.

The “fresh new look” of the iconic O’Connell Street shop was revealed today as Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain cut the ribbon to signal its relaunch.

“Penneys has completed a major €5 million refurbishment of its landmark O’Connell Street store in the heart of Dublin, reaffirming the brand’s long-standing commitment to investing in Dublin’s city centre and supporting the future of vibrant, accessible shopping in the capital,” the firm said in a statement today.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain cuts the ribbon at the relaunch of Penneys in Dublin's O'Connell street

“First opened in 1992, the busy O’Connell Street store, which is an anchor retail tenant in the area welcoming thousands of shoppers through its doors every day, has undergone its biggest makeover in more than a decade,” they added.

“Customers will notice a lighter, brighter store from the moment they step inside, thanks to wider walkways, new panelling, refreshed signage inside and out, and energy-efficient LED lighting, all to provide a better store experience for customers to shop Penneys’ firm fashion favourites and every day affordable essentials.”

Spanning 52,400 sq. ft., the store’s new slightly larger layout is designed to improve customer experiences.

The popular kidswear department has been relocated to the first floor, where a bigger range now sits for simpler family shopping.

Penneys’ Home department has also expanded, gaining an additional 1,217 sq. ft. of reclaimed space from relocated fitting rooms and service areas, which are now located on the lower ground floor.

The Lord Mayor said the investment was a 'vote of confidence' in the high street

Speaking at the relaunch of the O’Connell Street Penneys store, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain said: “O’Connell Street is the spine of Dublin’s city centre and Penneys has long been one of its most iconic and well-loved destinations.

“This significant investment is a real vote of confidence in the future of our high street — supporting local jobs, enhancing the shopping experience, and helping to draw more people back into the heart of town.

“It’s great to see such a strong commitment to keeping retail thriving in Dublin.”

Penneys O’Connell Street boasts a workforce of 250 people, with around 90 of them working in store on any given day.

Penneys O’Connell Street boasts a workforce of 250 people

More than a third of them have been employed by the retailer for more than a decade.

“Penneys has been part of Dublin’s city centre fabric for nearly 50 years, and a landmark on O’Connell Street since 1992,” Piers Cunningham, Store Manager of Penneys O’Connell Street, said.

“It’s one of the busiest and most iconic streets in the country, and we’re proud to be right at the heart of it.”

He added: “This investment is about more than just a fresh coat of paint – it’s a commitment to our customers, our colleagues and the future of retail in Dublin.

“The store looks incredible – brighter, easier to shop, and full of the features our customers have told us they want.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone in to see the transformation for themselves.”

To minimise disruption to customers, most of the recent refurbishment work took place at night, so that the doors remained open for shoppers each day.

The O’Connell Street revamp is the latest milestone in Primark’s ongoing €250 million investment programme in Ireland, which has already delivered updates to several regional stores across the country.

Further store redevelopments are planned in the coming months for Penneys stores in Portlaoise, Limerick, and Ennis.

