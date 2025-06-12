Mercedes-Benz announced as car partner for The Traitors Ireland

MERCEDES-BENZ has been announced as the official car partner for new television series The Traitors Ireland.

Filming has now wrapped on the first series, hosted by Cork-born actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney, which is set to air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in the Autumn.

In it, six graphite grey Mercedes-Benz GLC SUVs will be seen delivering the contestants to and from missions at the show’s iconic setting of Slane Castle, Co. Meath.

This week RTÉ Commercial confirmed Mercedes-Benz Ireland has partnered with the production in a sponsorship agreement will see the cars prominently featured in each episode of the series.

“When the contestants are being driven between missions, the backseat of the Mercedes-Benz GLC provides a perfect space for secret plotting and formulating new strategies,” RTÉ said in a statement.

“We are proud to be the official car partner for this exceptional TV show,” Stephanie Bell, Head of Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Ireland, said.

“This partnership reinforces Mercedes-Benz commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, performance and brand experience, not only on a global scale, but as an integral part of Irish culture," she added.

“The iconic Mercedes-Benz star is recognised all over the world, so it is wonderful to see it featured in The Traitors Ireland”.

Alex Culligan, Head of Media Sponsorship, Core Sponsorship at RTÉ, said the broadcaster "could not think of a better partner for The Traitors Ireland than the iconic Mercedes-Benz - a beacon of style and excellence for Irish consumers for generations and fitting for a venue like Slane Castle".

She added: "The car is seamlessly woven through the narrative of the show, a star in its own right.”

Gavin Deans, Commercial Director at RTÉ said excitement is "building" around the launch of the show.

"I am delighted that Mercedes-Benz is the official car partner of The Traitors Ireland," he added.

Based on the hit series that has proved successful with audiences around the world, The Traitors Ireland will feature contestants from all around the country, following a national casting call for applications last year.

As presenter, McSweeney will guide viewers through the show, which sees a group of strangers arrive at a remote castle to play the ultimate game of deception, betrayal and trust, all in the hope of winning up to €50,000.

But, hidden amongst them are the Traitors, who will attempt to secretly murder a player every night, without getting caught.

It’s up to the others, the Faithfuls, to try to detect who the Traitors are, and banish them from the game, before they become their next victim.

Each day, the group embark on missions as they work together to add more money to the prize pot.

For the lucky ones who survive to the end, they have the chance of winning that life-changing cash, but if a Traitor remains undetected, they’ll steal all the money.