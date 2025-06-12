New office launched in Northern Ireland to ‘harness potential’ of artificial intelligence
A NEW office has been created in Northern Ireland to harness the potential of artificial intelligence to transform public services.

Announced today, the AI and Digital Office was launched at the AI Collaboration Centre, which is a joint initiative between Queen’s University and Ulster University that has bases at both sites.

“In the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence we need to harness the potential of the technology, particularly when it comes to transforming public services,” Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said at the launch event.

“Our lives, society and economy can be reshaped for the better with AI,” she added.

Pictured at the launch, (l-r) Professor Helen McCarthy, Northern Ireland's Chief Scientific Technology Adviser, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Kathryn Harkin, Chair of the AI Collaboration Centre Boad, and David Crozier, Chair of the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre

“The creation of the Office of AI and Digital will place us at the forefront of AI innovation as part of an economy that works for everyone.”

Deputy First Minster Emma Little-Pengelly also spoke at the event, to reaffirm the NI Executives commitment to exploring the potential of AI.

“Northern Ireland has the talent and the potential to be a world leader in responsible AI,” she said.

“Our AI and Digital Office will play a transformational role in public sector delivery, ensuring we can deliver a modern service that meets the needs of our citizens.”

She added: “We are committed to doing everything we can to foster the digital skills required to meet the demands of the future economy.

“The Office will play a key role as we harness advances in technology to deliver real benefits.”

The new AI and Digital Office will sit alongside Norhern Ireland’s Office of Science and Technology while work is undertaken alongside collaborative partners to formulate an AI Strategy and action plan.

Chief Scientific and Technology Adviser, Professor Helen McCarthy, working in partnership with executive departments, industry and academia, has been tasked with developing a roadmap for AI adoption across government departments.

