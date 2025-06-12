In Ireland cattle is still king, but for how long?

AMERICAN firm Stacy May memorably declared that “in the Irish economy cattle is king” when it released its economic report in the 1950s.

75 years later, the cattle and beef industry is still going strong, although they now share the economic crown with tech and pharmaceuticals.

But behind the rolling green fields and premium quality beef, the industry faces a dual challenge: climate pressure at home and market instability abroad.

Ireland’s mild, wet climate makes it perfect for grass-growing year-round, which in turn is ideal for cattle farming.

This natural setup allows cows to graze freely, reducing the need for indoor housing and expensive feed imports. From a welfare and economic standpoint, it's a win-win: lower costs and happier herds.

Grass-fed cattle are not just a selling point for foreign markets; they also form the backbone of Irish dairy and beef production.

Grass-based diets have long been linked with more nutritious and better-tasting meat and milk. This green image is a key selling point abroad, but it may also be its Achilles’ heel.

Despite the idyllic image of cattle grazing under the Irish sun, or more often the Irish rain, the environmental cost is particularly high. Methane from cattle digestion is a lot more potent than CO₂ as a greenhouse gas.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that the average cow emits around 2.3 metric tonnes of CO₂ a year. Agriculture now accounts for about a third of Ireland’s total emissions.

Despite a livestock population of over seven million cattle and five million sheep, Ireland did not meet its 2020 EU emissions targets and could now face potential penalties. Alongside Malta, it is one of just two EU member states that missed its carbon reduction goals.

Various ways to tackle this have been raised over the years, including modifying cattle diets to include lower-fibre feed or using biodigesters to recycle manure.

One promising solution involves sending any money from EU fines towards establishing a national institute for sustainable agriculture research.

Such a centre could explore new practices like silvopasture, which integrates tree planting into grazing areas, which has shown promise in Spain with the famed acorn-fed Jamón Ibérico pork.

Not only do trees trap carbon, but they also provide shelter and food sources for livestock.

Offsetting emissions through tree planting, especially with native trees like oak, could also make a big difference.

With beef and dairy consumption slowly falling each year across Europe, the industry faces both economic and environmental headwinds.

Helping farmers adapt now could help in the long term and position Ireland as a global leader in sustainable agriculture.

Currently, Irish beef prices have reached record levels, driven by tight supplies across Britain and Europe.

Live exports are up 17%, which amounts to roughly 34,000 head. While a fall in calf registrations, along with decreasing suckler and dairy cow numbers, is tightening the supply line.

Ireland’s overall number of cattle fell by over 200,000 in 2024, a 3.3% decrease. Suckler cows fell by 6.2%, and dairy herds shrank by 2%, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

These numbers are echoed throughout Europe. The European Commission expects a 1% drop in beef production in 2025 and projects a 0.6 million tonne reduction by 2035. Suckler cow numbers alone are forecast to fall 11% EU-wide during this time.

Britain faces similar shortfalls. The suckler cow population dropped by nearly 5%, although the dairy herd grew slightly. Disease outbreaks like bluetongue in Europe have also added to cattle supply chain issues.

Ireland's reputation for premium beef is seen as a big selling point internationally, including recent access to the South Korean market.

After a two-decade absence due to BSE-related bans, Irish beef returned to Korean shelves in May 2024. A recent trade mission to Seoul, led by Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon, aimed to strengthen trade between the two countries.

“Korean consumers associate beef as being the top purchase for protein,” Heydon said. “Grass-fed beef is considered the healthier option, which fits very well with our Irish product.”

With four Irish processors now certified to export to Korea and the first shipments already there, Bord Bia seems quite confident for the future.

Although 2024 food exports to Korea amounted to only €36 million, a small portion of the €17 billion global total, the priority seems to be forming long-term partnerships.

“The value is in the values,” said Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole, noting Korean interest in both quality and sustainability.

Ireland’s cattle and beef industry is entering a new era. On one hand, it enjoys strong global demand, especially in premium markets. On the other, it faces existential environmental challenges and continuing decline in Europe.