Calls for free sunscreen amid rising skin cancer rates in Ireland and Britain

CORK County Council has called for free sunscreen dispensers in schools and public buildings amid rising skin cancer rates.

Councillors warn that, without swift action, the number of melanoma cases in Ireland could more than double by 2045.

The motion, brought forward by Fine Gael councillor Aileen Browne, draws on data from the National Skin Cancer Prevention Plan 2023–2026.

It points to Ireland's unique circumstances due to the high prevalence of fair skin and increased UV exposure, even with typically overcast Irish weather.

“People often assume sunscreen is only necessary in hot climates, but that’s a dangerous misconception,” Browne said in a statement.

“UV rays don’t take a holiday just because the sun isn’t shining. This is not just a seasonal issue; it’s a pressing public health concern.”

The proposal, which won cross-party backing, suggests setting up sunscreen dispensers in schools, libraries and other public areas.

It’s modelled on the hand sanitiser stations during the COVID pandemic and is being presented as a cost-effective preventative measure.

Treating advanced melanoma can cost the Irish state over €122,000 per case, while prevention and early-stage intervention require a lot less money.

“This is about saving lives and relieving pressure on our already overburdened health system,” she added.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton-O’Sullivan referenced the HSE’s 2023 pilot project that installed a public sunscreen dispenser at Fountainstown Beach in Cork.

He’s now calling for that initiative to be rolled out across all coastal areas in the county.

For Irish families living in Britain, where melanoma rates are also rising, the council’s actions in Cork could be a model to emulate.

The NHS doesn’t currently offer free sunscreen, even though skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Britain.

According to Cancer Research UK, cases of melanoma have more than doubled since the early 1990s, with Irish communities considered high-risk.

Councillors in Cork are now appealing to Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to adopt the initiative nationally.

“This is a simple, effective step we can take now,” Browne said. “The longer we wait, the higher the cost, in lives and in euros.”