Ryanair introduces €500 fine for unruly passengers
News

Ryanair introduces €500 fine for unruly passengers

SINCE the pandemic, people seem to be acting out more—whether in restaurants, cinemas or, more noticeably, on flights.

Ryanair has now introduced a €500 minimum fine for passengers whose disruptive behaviour results in their removal from a flight.

The policy is in response to a growing number of incidents on Ryanair flights in recent years.

The airline, which carried over 200 million passengers from 2024 to 2025, has said the measure is part of a continued effort to maintain a safe environment for both passengers and crew.

“It’s unacceptable for one disruptive person to cause unnecessary delays and distress,” a spokesperson said in a recent statement.

Beyond fines, Ryanair frequently bans unruly passengers who cause major problems or delays.

In severe cases, passengers have been taken to court, such as a €15,000 claim after a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote had to be diverted and a €3,230 fine following an incident on a flight from Glasgow to Krakow.

To avoid any fare-dodging, Ryanair’s updated terms now allow fines to be automatically charged to the original payment method used to book tickets.

The Irish Aviation Authority has reported a sharp rise in unacceptable behaviour, such as intoxication and verbal abuse, with complaints at Dublin Airport nearly doubling for the start of 2025 compared to all of 2024.

In response, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has backed calls to limit alcohol sales at airports.

“These isolated events can impact hundreds of people,” Ryanair stated. “Our message is clear: disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated.”

 

See More: Irish Aviation Authority, Michael O'Leary, Ryanair

Related

Irish Aviation Authority shares audio recording of message to pilots flying to China for PPE supplies
News 5 years ago

Irish Aviation Authority shares audio recording of message to pilots flying to China for PPE supplies

By: Jack Beresford

Two men, aged 70 and late 50s, killed in tragic light aircraft crash in rural Kildare
News 5 years ago

Two men, aged 70 and late 50s, killed in tragic light aircraft crash in rural Kildare

By: Aidan Lonergan

‘Technical issue’ sees Irish airspace closed and flights rerouted
News 6 years ago

‘Technical issue’ sees Irish airspace closed and flights rerouted

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Belfast landmark will be lit yellow for annual Troubles reflection day
News 1 day ago

Belfast landmark will be lit yellow for annual Troubles reflection day

By: Fiona Audley

Mercedes-Benz announced as car partner for The Traitors Ireland
Business 1 day ago

Mercedes-Benz announced as car partner for The Traitors Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Use of AI up for discussion at British-Irish Council Summit
News 1 day ago

Use of AI up for discussion at British-Irish Council Summit

By: Fiona Audley

Woman charged in connection with fatal St Stephen’s Day collision
News 1 day ago

Woman charged in connection with fatal St Stephen’s Day collision

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Annie McCarrick in 1993
News 1 day ago

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Annie McCarrick in 1993

By: Fiona Audley

Leisure centre torched and hatchet thrown at police in third night of riots
News 1 day ago

Leisure centre torched and hatchet thrown at police in third night of riots

By: Fiona Audley