Ryanair introduces €500 fine for unruly passengers

SINCE the pandemic, people seem to be acting out more—whether in restaurants, cinemas or, more noticeably, on flights.

Ryanair has now introduced a €500 minimum fine for passengers whose disruptive behaviour results in their removal from a flight.

The policy is in response to a growing number of incidents on Ryanair flights in recent years.

The airline, which carried over 200 million passengers from 2024 to 2025, has said the measure is part of a continued effort to maintain a safe environment for both passengers and crew.

“It’s unacceptable for one disruptive person to cause unnecessary delays and distress,” a spokesperson said in a recent statement.

Beyond fines, Ryanair frequently bans unruly passengers who cause major problems or delays.

In severe cases, passengers have been taken to court, such as a €15,000 claim after a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote had to be diverted and a €3,230 fine following an incident on a flight from Glasgow to Krakow.

To avoid any fare-dodging, Ryanair’s updated terms now allow fines to be automatically charged to the original payment method used to book tickets.

The Irish Aviation Authority has reported a sharp rise in unacceptable behaviour, such as intoxication and verbal abuse, with complaints at Dublin Airport nearly doubling for the start of 2025 compared to all of 2024.

In response, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has backed calls to limit alcohol sales at airports.

“These isolated events can impact hundreds of people,” Ryanair stated. “Our message is clear: disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated.”