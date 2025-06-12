Three Japanese chefs inducted into Bord Bia’s Irish Beef Club

THREE Japanese chefs have been inducted into Bord Bia’s Chef’s Irish Beef Club.

The Irish food board was in Tokyo this week, where it established the first Asian branch of the Club, which promotes the use of Irish beef across the globe.

Currently there are thriving branches of the club in operation across Europe and the Middle East.

Now Bord Bia has extended its reach to Japan, welcoming three renowned Japanese chefs as its inaugural members in Asia.

Yuji Hayashi, of The Momentum by Porsche, Yuki Inoue of Ristorante La Bisboccia, and Kenzo Nishizawa, of Trattoria Da Kenzo, were formally inducted into the international club at The Momentum by Porsche restaurant in Tokyo.

The official launch took place as part of the Irish government's trade mission to Japan led by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

“Irish beef is growing in strength in Japan and launching the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club here in Tokyo is testament to how well premium Irish beef is received on the global stage,” Minister Heydon said.

“The voluntary endorsement of Irish beef by three prestigious Japanese chefs underscores the exceptional quality of meat from Ireland,” he added.

Chef Yuji Hayashi, who has worked as the Executive Chef at Momentum, the world's first Porsche-approved restaurant in Tokyo, for the last four years, said his appointment to the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club (CIBC) was “an honour”.

“I’m delighted to host Ireland’s Minister of Agriculture today, and serve him and the group some beautiful Irish beef here in Tokyo,” he added.

“When I visited Ireland I realised how good the animal welfare was, it was amazing to see cattle living a stress-free life on the greenest grass.”

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said taste profiles are changing in Japan and that Irish grass fed beef is now highly desired by Japanese consumers.

“Historically, Japanese consumers have a preference for grain fed beef over grass fed, due to the reputation of their own grain-fed Wagyu beef, but Bord Bia’s market insights show that this is changing,” he said.

“There is increasing evidence that Japanese consumers enjoy the taste, flavour and smell of Irish grass fed beef,” he added.

“The fact that some of Japan’s most prestigious chefs are now cooking with Irish beef is a strong endorsement of the quality and reputation of Irish beef from farm to fork, and marks the beginning of a new chapter in the promotion of Irish beef in Japan.