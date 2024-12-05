Cocaine, ketamine and MDMA among drugs worth €105k found at home in Cork
News

Cocaine, ketamine and MDMA among drugs worth €105k found at home in Cork

GARDAÍ seized illegal drugs worth more than €105k during a raid on a house in Co. Cork.

Officer attached to the Togher Drugs unit in County Cork discovered €105,700 worth of drugs during a raid on a home in Carrigaline on December 3.

The drugs seized in Cork

“Gardaí executed a search under warrant at approximately 9:30pm at a domestic residence,” they confirmed.

“During the operation they discovered €96,500 worth of suspected cocaine, €5,400 of ketamine, €2000 of MDMA and €1800 in cannabis,” the police force added.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at aa Garda Station in County Cork.

The drugs will undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, while the investigation is ongoing.

See More: Cork

Related

Woman left fighting for life in hospital following serious attack
News 2 days ago

Woman left fighting for life in hospital following serious attack

By: Fiona Audley

New appeal for information over mysterious disappearance of Co. Cork man 32 years ago
News 1 week ago

New appeal for information over mysterious disappearance of Co. Cork man 32 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young man dies and another seriously injured in Co. Cork collision
News 2 weeks ago

Young man dies and another seriously injured in Co. Cork collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Community members celebrated as Leeds Comhaltas marks 55 years of making music
Community 1 day ago

Community members celebrated as Leeds Comhaltas marks 55 years of making music

By: Fiona Audley

Irish authors among 16 shortlisted for second annual Nero Book Awards
Culture 1 day ago

Irish authors among 16 shortlisted for second annual Nero Book Awards

By: Fiona Audley

Campaign for justice for Guildford Four continues new documentary reveals
News 1 day ago

Campaign for justice for Guildford Four continues new documentary reveals

By: Fiona Audley

Irish man transforms home into dazzling Christmas lights display for tenth year
News 1 day ago

Irish man transforms home into dazzling Christmas lights display for tenth year

By: Fiona Audley

Record number of people granted Irish citizenship in 2024
News 1 day ago

Record number of people granted Irish citizenship in 2024

By: Fiona Audley

Lump sum Christmas bonus payments being made to families across Ireland
News 1 day ago

Lump sum Christmas bonus payments being made to families across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley