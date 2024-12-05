Cocaine, ketamine and MDMA among drugs worth €105k found at home in Cork

GARDAÍ seized illegal drugs worth more than €105k during a raid on a house in Co. Cork.

Officer attached to the Togher Drugs unit in County Cork discovered €105,700 worth of drugs during a raid on a home in Carrigaline on December 3.

“Gardaí executed a search under warrant at approximately 9:30pm at a domestic residence,” they confirmed.

“During the operation they discovered €96,500 worth of suspected cocaine, €5,400 of ketamine, €2000 of MDMA and €1800 in cannabis,” the police force added.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at aa Garda Station in County Cork.

The drugs will undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, while the investigation is ongoing.