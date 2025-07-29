Arrest made after cannabis worth €2m seized in Cork

A MAN has been arrested after cannabis worth €2.1m was seized at the Port of Cork.

Gardaí and Revenue officers discovered 107kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €2.1m, in a truck which arrived at the port from Belgium yesterday (July 28).

“A total of 93 packages were concealed in the truck, with a total weight of 107.2kg,” the police force confirmed.

“The estimated street value of the cannabis is €2.1 million. The truck had arrived from Belgium,’ they added.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 50s, who is currently being held at a Garda Station in the southern region.

“These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” they added.