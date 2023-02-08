Complaints over Paul Mescal being branded ‘British’
News

Complaints over Paul Mescal being branded ‘British’

Paul Mescal with fellow Irish actors Andrew Scott and Sharon Horgan (Getty Images)

THE BBC was bombarded with hundreds of complaints after describing Paul Mescal as a "British actor" in its Oscars coverage.
The broadcaster has revealed it received over 600 objections from viewers after incorrectly labelling the rising Irish star's nationality as "British" during a recent report on his Oscar nomination on its 24-hour news channel.
Mescal, who is from Maynooth, Co. Kildare, was shortlisted in the Leading Actor category for his starring role in the drama Aftersun.
In its latest complaints report, the BBC revealed it received a total of 605 complaints in relation to its mis-labelling of Mescal's nationality.
The UK State broadcaster had previously apologised for the error, in a statement released shortly after last month's broadcast.
However, it's not the first time that Mesal has had to correct the British media about his nationality.
After shooting to fame in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People in 2020, the 27-year-old felt obliged to release a tweet, stating: 'I'm Irish.”

Meanwhile, the high-flying Irish actor looks set to star in the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's Gladiator.

According to Deadline, Mescal is in negotiations to lead the Paramount follow-up to the smash-hit Oscar-winning movie.

The new picture - which has been in development since 2018, and which is due for release in late November next year - follows the 2000 epic, which starred Russell Crowe and which won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Mescal is expected to play the lead role of Lucius, the son of Connie's Nielsen's Lucilla, who is now a grown man in the sequel.

See More: BBC, Complaints

Related

Anti-Catholic jibe forces apology from BBC
News 3 weeks ago

Anti-Catholic jibe forces apology from BBC

By: Mal Rogers

BBC to cut Northern Ireland jobs and end Radio Foyle's Breakfast programme
News 2 months ago

BBC to cut Northern Ireland jobs and end Radio Foyle's Breakfast programme

By: Connell McHugh

BBC vows to never air Diana Panorama interview again following settlement with former royal nanny
News 6 months ago

BBC vows to never air Diana Panorama interview again following settlement with former royal nanny

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Coming to terms with the past
News 2 hours ago

Coming to terms with the past

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Details for St Patrick’s Day Parade 2023 in Manchester announced
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Details for St Patrick’s Day Parade 2023 in Manchester announced

By: Fiona Audley

Two arrests made in Derry under Terrorism Act as police investigate New IRA
News 22 hours ago

Two arrests made in Derry under Terrorism Act as police investigate New IRA

By: Irish Post

Five Irish experiences that would make the perfect Valentine’s Day treat
Life & Style 22 hours ago

Five Irish experiences that would make the perfect Valentine’s Day treat

By: Irish Post

'Extraordinary legacy': President's tribute on death of former education minister Niamh Bhreathnach
News 1 day ago

'Extraordinary legacy': President's tribute on death of former education minister Niamh Bhreathnach

By: Fiona Audley