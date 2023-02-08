Complaints over Paul Mescal being branded ‘British’

THE BBC was bombarded with hundreds of complaints after describing Paul Mescal as a "British actor" in its Oscars coverage.

The broadcaster has revealed it received over 600 objections from viewers after incorrectly labelling the rising Irish star's nationality as "British" during a recent report on his Oscar nomination on its 24-hour news channel.

Mescal, who is from Maynooth, Co. Kildare, was shortlisted in the Leading Actor category for his starring role in the drama Aftersun.

In its latest complaints report, the BBC revealed it received a total of 605 complaints in relation to its mis-labelling of Mescal's nationality.

The UK State broadcaster had previously apologised for the error, in a statement released shortly after last month's broadcast.

However, it's not the first time that Mesal has had to correct the British media about his nationality.

After shooting to fame in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People in 2020, the 27-year-old felt obliged to release a tweet, stating: 'I'm Irish.”

Meanwhile, the high-flying Irish actor looks set to star in the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's Gladiator.

According to Deadline, Mescal is in negotiations to lead the Paramount follow-up to the smash-hit Oscar-winning movie.

The new picture - which has been in development since 2018, and which is due for release in late November next year - follows the 2000 epic, which starred Russell Crowe and which won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Mescal is expected to play the lead role of Lucius, the son of Connie's Nielsen's Lucilla, who is now a grown man in the sequel.