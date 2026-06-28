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Concern grows for 82-year-old Co. Clare man last seen on Wednesday
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Concern grows for 82-year-old Co. Clare man last seen on Wednesday

Thomas Connole was last seen on Wednesday (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 82-year-old man from Co. Clare who has not been seen in four days.

Thomas Connole was last seen near his home in Carrowmanagh North, Kilshanny between 12pm and 2pm on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday.

"Gardaí and Thomas' family are concerned for his safety," read a statement from gardaí.

Mr Connole is described as being approximately 5' 10" in height, of slim build with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on (065) 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Clare

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