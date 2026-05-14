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Abandoned Irish Island only accessible when weather permits opens to visitors
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Abandoned Irish Island only accessible when weather permits opens to visitors

AN island off the coast of Ireland which is only accessible when weather permits will reopen to the public this month.

Scattery Island, or Inis Cathaigh in Gaelic, is an historic spot located in the Shannon Estuary just a few kilometres off the coast of Kilrush in Co. Clare.

Boasting more than 1500 years of history, the island is said to be where St Senan established his monastery in 534 - after banishing a dreaded sea monster, known as the ‘Cathach’.

Scattery Island lies off the coast of Kilrush in Co. Clare

In more recent years it was in use as a military base, had its own post office and was home to the Scattery pilots and seafarers.

The island was finally abandoned in 1978 but walking tours provided by the Office of Public Works (OPW) now take visitors through the picturesque landscape the islanders left behind – which includes the ruins of a round tower, cathedral and several medieval churches.

The island was abandoned in 1978

“I am very pleased to announce the reopening of Scattery Island (Inis Cathaigh) for the summer season,” Minister of State for the OPW Kevin Moran said this week.

“Scattery Island is a national treasure and a unique landscape that weaves together early Christian history, military heritage, and traditional island life,’ he added.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in Ireland’s past to plan a unique day out this summer."

Scattery Island reopens on Thursday, May 21, although access to the site is dependent on “favourable weather, tides, sea and island conditions” the OPW confirms.

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See More: Clare, Scattery Island

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