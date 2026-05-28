Cannabis worth €4.2m seized in Co. Clare

CANNABIS with an estimated street value of €4.2m has been seized in Co. Clare.

The drugs were discovered during an intelligence-led operation involving the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Clare Divisional Drug Unit.

A search, undertaken on May 26, found 210kg of suspected herbal cannabis, which has an estimated value of €4.2m, Gardaí have confirmed in a statement.

A man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has been charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act,

He went brought before Ennis District Court yesterday afternoon (May 27).

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