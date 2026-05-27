Elderly woman dies and two people seriously injured following collision in Co. Clare

AN ELDERLY woman has died and two people have been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Co. Clare.

The two-car collision occurred on the R352 near Moymore, Tulla at around 3pm on Monday.

A woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries.

She was sadly pronounced deceased during the early hours of Tuesday.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased.

The drivers, both women in their 50s, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out an examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the R352 near Moymore, Tulla between 3pm and 3.30pm are asked to the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on (065) 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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