‘CUTURAL MOCKERY’ Siobhán McSweeney leads calls for Times apology for ‘disgraceful’ Biden cartoon

IRISH actor Siobhán McSweeney has called for The Times newspaper to apologise for a “disgraceful” cartoon published during President Biden's visit to Ireland.

The drawing by the British newspaper’s Political Cartoonist Peter Brookes depicts the US President dressed as a leprechaun doing a jig and holding a pint of Guinness.

The caption has him stating ‘I just love Northern Ireland’.

The Derry Girls star was quick to respond when the cartoonist posted the image to his social media followers, highlighting its publication in the April 13 edition of The Times Newspaper while President Biden was touring the island of Ireland.

“Get this taken down now” the Cork-born actor said in a Tweet.

“Apology needed asap. This is an absolute disgrace,” she added.

Her sentiments were echoed across social media, where those who viewed the image branded is “overtly racist” and “cultural mockery”.

The artist received a string of complaints responding to his post, but he has not responded to them publicly.

