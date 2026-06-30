Cyclist dies in hospital days after Kilkenny collision

A CYCLIST who was seriously injured in a collision in Kilkenny has died in hospital.

The man, aged in his 30s, collided with a car on the L100 Tullaroan Road in Loughmacask on June 24.

He was taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny for treatment, where he died on June 27, Gardaí have confirmed.

The police force has since appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Road users who were travelling on the L100 Tullaroan Road, Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny between 5pm and 6pm on June 24 and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they added.

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