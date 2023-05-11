Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher responds via solicitor to allegations made by ‘estranged wife’

DERRY GAA manager Rory Gallagher has responded to allegations made against him by his wife Nicola Gallagher in a social media post earlier this week.

Mrs Gallagher claims she published the allegations made within the post after “staying silent for years”.

In a statement released today, via his solicitor, Mr Gallagher claimed the couple’s marriage had broken down four years ago, adding that “allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

The Fermanagh-native said: “I have been made aware of a social media post by my estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me,” the statement read.

“Our marriage broke down over 4 years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.

“Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.”

He added: “My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time.

“I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

Mr Gallagher is a senior figure in Ulster GAA and was part of the management team which led Donegal to its 2012 All-Ireland victory.

The football coach previously played at inter-county level, where he represented both Fermanagh and Cavan.