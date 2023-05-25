‘Despicable’: Masked man leaves staff distressed after targeting bookmakers in early morning robbery
DETECTIVES are investigating a "despicable" robbery which saw a bookmakers targeted early this morning.

PSNI detectives from the Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are investigating the incident which took place at around 9.30am in the Waterside area of Derry.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which saw a masked man enter a bookmakers on Church Brae and confront a staff member with what is reported to have been a firearm.

The robber, who wore dark-coloured clothing, left just minutes later, taking a sum of money, and making off towards Tullyally Road.

"Police remain in the area conducting enquiries and urge anyone who may have captured footage of the suspect fleeing the scene to get in touch," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"This includes drivers with dash cam, those with CCTV or doorbell cameras," they added.

"Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen the suspect acting suspiciously in the area of Stevenson Park/Tullyally Road from around 9am."

Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "No one has been physically injured, but the staff member has been left distressed by what occurred.

"This was a brazen and despicable crime committed in the morning when people would have been out and about.

"The area would have been busy when this happened, and we’re keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist our investigation."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 475 of 25/05/23.

