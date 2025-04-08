Masked men rob Derry bookmakers in broad daylight
News

Masked men rob Derry bookmakers in broad daylight

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a bookmakers was robbed in Derry yesterday morning.

Two masked men entered the premises in Lecky Road at around 10.52am, the PSNI have confirmed.

They threatened staff with a weapon and stole money before fleeing the scene in a car minutes later heading towards Lone Moor Road.

The incident happened at a bookmakers in Lecky Road, Derry

Detective Sergeant Gingell said the incident was “distressing” for staff at the bookmakers.

"This will have been a distressing ordeal for staff to have experienced,” he said.

“This was a despicable crime committed in the morning when people would have been out and about,” he added.

“The area would have been busy when this happened, and we’re keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist our investigation."

Detectives from the police force’s North West Criminal Investigation Division are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Police remain in the area conducting enquiries and urge anyone who may have captured footage of the suspects entering the premises or fleeing the scene to get in touch,” the PSNI claimed.

“This includes drivers with dash cam, those with CCTV or doorbell cameras,” they added.

“Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen the suspects acting suspiciously in the area prior to the robbery.”
Anyone with information is urged to call 101, and quote reference 563 of 07/04/25.

See More: Appeal, Bookmakers, Derry, Robbery

Related

Public appeal to find driver who stopped at scene of fatal collision in Galway
News 2 weeks ago

Public appeal to find driver who stopped at scene of fatal collision in Galway

By: Fiona Audley

Anniversary appeal over 'sickening' 1994 murder of off-duty police officer
News 1 year ago

Anniversary appeal over 'sickening' 1994 murder of off-duty police officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for information on Irish woman who went missing 30 years ago
News 1 year ago

Appeal for information on Irish woman who went missing 30 years ago

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Two men arrested in Co. Derry on suspicion of attempted murder
News 1 day ago

Two men arrested in Co. Derry on suspicion of attempted murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Damage to Co. Antrim house treated as 'racially-motivated hate crime'
News 1 day ago

Damage to Co. Antrim house treated as 'racially-motivated hate crime'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland ranks top in list of most powerful passports
News 1 day ago

Ireland ranks top in list of most powerful passports

By: Gerard Donaghy

Driver arrested after man dies in Co. Down collision
News 2 days ago

Driver arrested after man dies in Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Check out Liam Neeson in trailer for Naked Gun reboot
News 2 days ago

Check out Liam Neeson in trailer for Naked Gun reboot

By: Gerard Donaghy

Girl, 6, dies following collision involving truck in Galway
News 2 days ago

Girl, 6, dies following collision involving truck in Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy