Masked men rob Derry bookmakers in broad daylight

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a bookmakers was robbed in Derry yesterday morning.

Two masked men entered the premises in Lecky Road at around 10.52am, the PSNI have confirmed.

They threatened staff with a weapon and stole money before fleeing the scene in a car minutes later heading towards Lone Moor Road.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said the incident was “distressing” for staff at the bookmakers.

"This will have been a distressing ordeal for staff to have experienced,” he said.

“This was a despicable crime committed in the morning when people would have been out and about,” he added.

“The area would have been busy when this happened, and we’re keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist our investigation."

Detectives from the police force’s North West Criminal Investigation Division are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Police remain in the area conducting enquiries and urge anyone who may have captured footage of the suspects entering the premises or fleeing the scene to get in touch,” the PSNI claimed.

“This includes drivers with dash cam, those with CCTV or doorbell cameras,” they added.

“Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen the suspects acting suspiciously in the area prior to the robbery.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, and quote reference 563 of 07/04/25.