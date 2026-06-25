Doctors across Northern Ireland begin 24-hour strike over pay

DOCTORS across Northern Ireland have begun a 24-hour strike today over pay.

Consultants and Specialist and Associate Specialist (SAS) doctors are taking part in the industrial action, which began at 7am this morning and will continue until 7am tomorrow.

Further action is set to take place on June 29, where resident doctors will strike for the same period of time.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said 90% of SAS doctors voted in favour of strike action, when balloted earlier this month.

Dr Leanne Davison, chair of BMA's Northern Ireland SAS committee (NISASC), said the doctors "do not take the decision to strike lightly".

“We are an essential part of the HSC workforce, with experience comparable to our consultant and more senior resident doctor colleagues,’ she explained.

“Yet, like them, we have seen our pay steadily eroded since 2008.

“The persistent lack of recognition and limited opportunities for career progression within the health service have only compounded the sense that SAS doctors are undervalued.

“This clear ‘yes’ vote shows that we have reached a tipping point.

“SAS doctors are prepared to stand up for the future of the medical workforce and the care we provide to patients.”

Patients have been warned to expect disruptions to services as a result of today’s walkout, while hospitals have said they will implement measures to ensure that essential services continue to be maintained.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he was “disappointed” that the action has gone ahead.

“It is important to stress that over 90 per cent of services across the Health and Social Care (HSC) system are proceeding as planned,” he added.

“All patients with scheduled appointments on either day should attend as planned unless they have been directly contacted to advise their appointment has been postponed.

“All Trusts have activated their planning arrangements to ensure essential services are maintained.”

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