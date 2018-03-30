Easter downpour expected as Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning
News

Easter downpour expected as Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning

A weather warning is in place for easter Sunday and Monday (Image: RollingNews.ie)

EASTER could prove to be a washout after Met Éireann issued a nationwide status yellow weather warning.

The warning, issued today, comes into effect on Easter Sunday at 6pm and is currently scheduled to last 24 hours.

It says a band of heavy rain will sweep through the south of the country on the evening of Easter Sunday.

It is then expected to move northwards during the night and throughout Easter Monday.

Advertisement

The weather service warned that conditions may turn wintry at some point, with falls of sleet and snow in some areas.

See More: Met Eireann, Status Yellow, Weather Warning

Related

15 Irish counties issued weather alert for snowy St Patrick's Day
News 2 weeks ago

15 Irish counties issued weather alert for snowy St Patrick's Day

By: Aidan Lonergan

Flooding reported in several Irish counties due to heavy rainfall
News 2 weeks ago

Flooding reported in several Irish counties due to heavy rainfall

By: Irish Post

The weather forecast for this week looks to return to traditional Irish climate
News 3 weeks ago

The weather forecast for this week looks to return to traditional Irish climate

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing for over a week
News 2 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing for over a week

By: Irish Post

Six Irish McDonald’s Secret Menu items that you need in your life
Food & Drink 6 hours ago

Six Irish McDonald’s Secret Menu items that you need in your life

By: Jack Beresford

Ciarán Hinds and Adrian Dunbar to lead epic performance in London on the history of Northern Ireland
Entertainment 8 hours ago

Ciarán Hinds and Adrian Dunbar to lead epic performance in London on the history of Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

17 hilarious Mick McCarthy quotes
Sport 9 hours ago

17 hilarious Mick McCarthy quotes

By: Jack Beresford

Fifth person charged in connection with murder of young father David Molloy
News 20 hours ago

Fifth person charged in connection with murder of young father David Molloy

By: Irish Post