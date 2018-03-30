Easter downpour expected as Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning

EASTER could prove to be a washout after Met Éireann issued a nationwide status yellow weather warning.

The warning, issued today, comes into effect on Easter Sunday at 6pm and is currently scheduled to last 24 hours.

It says a band of heavy rain will sweep through the south of the country on the evening of Easter Sunday.

It is then expected to move northwards during the night and throughout Easter Monday.

The weather service warned that conditions may turn wintry at some point, with falls of sleet and snow in some areas.