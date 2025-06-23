Northern Ireland records first heatwave in two years

A SUDDEN burst of heat has swept across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, bringing record-breaking conditions.

Northern Ireland officially recorded its first heatwave in nearly two years, with Castlederg in County Tyrone hitting 25°C on Saturday after highs of 29°C and 25°C on the two days prior.

The region also saw its warmest June night ever, with temperatures in Aldergrove not dropping below 18°C.

However, the heat was short-lived, as cooler air is expected to return with temperatures falling to the mid-teens and showers moving in.

Much the same is expected in the rest of Ireland.

Met Éireann said its overview: “It'll continue changeable and mixed for the rest of the week, with some rain at times, but drier sunnier interludes too.”

“It'll be relatively mild and it'll be humid at times, with the warmest conditions in the south and east. Breezy at times too.”

Experts warn that Ireland’s high humidity and lack of cooling infrastructure make the heat feel more intense and potentially hazardous.

Meteorologists explain that humidity reduces the body’s ability to cool through sweating, making warm nights especially uncomfortable and risky.

Health warnings have been issued, urging people to stay cool, hydrated, and to check on vulnerable groups.