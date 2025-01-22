Ireland on red alert with 'dangerous and destructive' Storm Éowyn imminent
File photo: the imminent Storm Éowyn is predicted to be 'unprecedented and life-threatening' (Image: Thomas Winz / The Image Bank / Getty Images)

A NATIONWIDE Red Wind Warning has been issued in Ireland as Storm Éowyn threatens to wreak havoc with destructive gusts of more than 130km/h expected.

Met Éireann issued the countrywide warning on Wednesday evening, with it due to come into force at various times during the early hours of Friday.

Among the possible impacts of such an alert are a danger to life and significant and widespread power outages, with people in affected areas advised to shelter in place.

Following a meeting of Ireland's National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) on Wednesday, Chairperson Keith Leonard said: "Storm Éowyn is going to be a very dangerous and destructive weather event."

Meanwhile, Britain's Met Office has also issued an Amber Wind warning for Northern Ireland, to come into effect on Friday.

During a Status Red severe weather warning in Ireland, people in affected areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take action to protect themselves and their properties.

Schools, childcare settings and higher education institutions in red level warning areas will close for the duration of the alert.

Employers in red warning areas are expected to facilitate working from home for all employees who can do so.

Only emergency service workers should leave home for work, where directed by their employer.

Meanwhile, widespread disruption to public and other services is to be anticipated.

'Risk to life'

The Red Wind Warning is due to end at various times on Friday, the latest being in Co. Donegal at 3pm.

However, Mr Leonard said that even once the worst of Storm Éowyn has passed, people should err on the side of caution.

"Storm Éowyn is going to be a very dangerous and destructive weather event," he said.

"The forecasted winds have the capacity to bring severe, damaging winds which will constitute a risk to life and property.

"During the Red Level wind warnings, the public are advised to shelter in place.

"Where Orange warnings are in place, the public are also advised to limit travel to essential journeys only.

"An Orange Wind Warning should not be underestimated — it can bring extremely strong gusts and can also pose a threat to life and property.

"I would urge people to stay away from coastal areas during this period and to heed the appeal from the Irish Coast Guard for people to 'Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry'.

"It's also important to remember that even after the storm has passed, there is a strong possibility of fallen trees and other debris so drivers are also urged to take care in the aftermath of the storm."

Echoing those words, Ireland's Road safety Authority (RSA) urged the public to take extreme caution during the 'unprecedented and life-threatening Storm Éowyn'.

"This is not a typical weather event — it has the potential to be a significant and historic storm that poses a serious risk to life," added a statement from the RSA.

"People are being urged not to travel on Friday during the red weather warning and to avoid unnecessary travel when it passes due to the extremely strong winds which will result in fallen trees and power lines, destruction to property, flying debris and road blockages."

When alerts come into effect

According to Met Éireann, the Red Wind Warning is in place from 2am until 10am on Friday for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

In Clare and Galway, the warning comes into effect at 3am and ends at 10am.

Counties Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Roscommon and Tipperary are on alert from 6am until 12pm.

Meanwhile, in Co., Donegal, the warning is in place from 6am until 3pm.

The Amber Wind Warning for Northern Ireland is in place from 6am until 9pm on Friday, with the Met Office warning of power cuts, damage to buildings and downed power lines.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, while there is a risk of injury and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto land.

