Elderly man dies following house fire in Co. Cork

AN ELDERLY man has died following a house fire in Co. Cork this morning.

Emergency service responded to reports of a fire at a residence in Douglas at around 10.40am.

According to RTÉ News, fire fighters were greeted by family members outside the property — who told them a man was inside the house — before undertaking a search.

"A man, aged in his 70s, was fatally injured during the incident," read a statement from gardaí.

"His body was later removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital.

"The scene was preserved and a technical examination later took place."

RTÉ News adds that it is believed the fire occurred during the night and was confined to one room before burning itself out.