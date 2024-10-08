Former Irish Ambassador to Britain appointed chair of Druid Theatre

A FORMER Irish Ambassador to Britain has been appointed the new chair of the Druid Theatre.

Adrian O’Neill joined the board of directors at the Galway-based theatre in June.

The Dublin native, who was the Irish Ambassador in London from 2017-2022, was appointed chair of that board at a meeting held on October 3, the theatre has confirmed in a statement this week.

Mr O’Neill took on the role with immediate effect.

“I am honoured to accept the role of Chair of Druid’s Board of Directors,” he said in a statement.

“I have long admired Druid and the excellent work they do both at home and abroad,” he added.

“Their contribution as cultural ambassadors for Ireland over many years has been of major significance.

“As the company enters its 50th year, I look forward to working with my fellow Board members.”

Founded in 1975, Druid is a touring theatre company which has brought its productions to venues across the length and breadth of Ireland.

It also tours internationally to the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Hong Kong.

Mr O’Neill’s appointment comes as the company prepares for an ambitious programme of work in 2025, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its establishment.

Artistic Director Garry Hynes co-founded the company with Marie Mullen and Mick Lally.

“I’m delighted to welcome Adrian O’Neill as the new Chair of our Board,” she said this week.

“Adrian brings with him decades of experience of public service on national and international stages.

“I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Board as we enter our 50th year,” she added.

“I also wish to pay tribute to Tom Joyce, our former Chair who held the position for the past five years, as well as Board member Caroline Loughnane who served as interim Chair in recent months.”