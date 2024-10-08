Former Irish Ambassador to Britain appointed chair of Druid Theatre
News

Former Irish Ambassador to Britain appointed chair of Druid Theatre

A FORMER Irish Ambassador to Britain has been appointed the new chair of the Druid Theatre.

Adrian O’Neill joined the board of directors at the Galway-based theatre in June.

The Dublin native, who was the Irish Ambassador in London from 2017-2022, was appointed chair of that board at a meeting held on October 3, the theatre has confirmed in a statement this week.

Mr O’Neill took on the role with immediate effect.

Former Irish Ambassador to Britain, Adrian O'Neill

“I am honoured to accept the role of Chair of Druid’s Board of Directors,” he said in a statement.

“I have long admired Druid and the excellent work they do both at home and abroad,” he added.

“Their contribution as cultural ambassadors for Ireland over many years has been of major significance.

“As the company enters its 50th year, I look forward to working with my fellow Board members.”

Founded in 1975, Druid is a touring theatre company which has brought its productions to venues across the length and breadth of Ireland.

It also tours internationally to the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Hong Kong.

Mr O’Neill’s appointment comes as the company prepares for an ambitious programme of work in 2025, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its establishment.

Artistic Director Garry Hynes co-founded the company with Marie Mullen and Mick Lally.

“I’m delighted to welcome Adrian O’Neill as the new Chair of our Board,” she said this week.

“Adrian brings with him decades of experience of public service on national and international stages.

“I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Board as we enter our 50th year,” she added.

“I also wish to pay tribute to Tom Joyce, our former Chair who held the position for the past five years, as well as Board member Caroline Loughnane who served as interim Chair in recent months.”

See More: Adrian O'neill, Druid Theatre

Related

Keir Starmer reflects on UK-Irish relations at London Irish Centre
News 2 years ago

Keir Starmer reflects on UK-Irish relations at London Irish Centre

By: Connell McHugh

Votes for Irish Citizens Abroad group meet Irish Ambassador to kickstart their Right to Vote campaign
News 5 years ago

Votes for Irish Citizens Abroad group meet Irish Ambassador to kickstart their Right to Vote campaign

By: Ryan Price

Adrian O’Neill to become Ireland’s new Ambassador to Britain as Dan Mulhall set for US role
News 7 years ago

Adrian O’Neill to become Ireland’s new Ambassador to Britain as Dan Mulhall set for US role

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Police name suspect wanted over series of distraction burglaries targeting elderly women
News 1 day ago

Police name suspect wanted over series of distraction burglaries targeting elderly women

By: Gerard Donaghy

Breakdown! Firefighters rescue team of New Zealand rugby players from Dublin elevator
News 1 day ago

Breakdown! Firefighters rescue team of New Zealand rugby players from Dublin elevator

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Terrifying ordeal': Three staff members assaulted during armed robbery at Belfast off-licence
News 1 day ago

'Terrifying ordeal': Three staff members assaulted during armed robbery at Belfast off-licence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to 18 years for child sex offences
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced to 18 years for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police hunt man with Irish accent as accomplice is jailed over burglaries
News 2 days ago

Police hunt man with Irish accent as accomplice is jailed over burglaries

By: Gerard Donaghy