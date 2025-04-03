Taoiseach responds to introduction of US trade tariffs
News

Taoiseach responds to introduction of US trade tariffs

An Taoiseach responded to the introduction of economic trade tariffs which Donald Trump described as America's 'Liberation Day' (Photo: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie)

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin has responded to the White House’s announcement of a 20% tariff on EU imports, saying that disrupting the ‘deeply integrated’ trade relationship between Europe and the United States ‘benefits no one’.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement to on Wednesday in a highly-anticipated address which he called his country’s ‘declaration of economic independence’. He said that the 20% figure represented half the EU levy on US goods.

Members of the Government, business leaders and economists have raised significant concerns about how the move will affect Irish trade, not least in the pharmaceutical industry. Some 45,000 people are employed in pharmaceuticals and chemicals, representing an enormous €58 billion worth of exports between from Ireland and the US every year.

While the Oval Office produced a fact sheet indicating that pharmaceuticals were not currently part of a reciprocal tariff, it did add that good-specific and/or sector-specific tariffs could be announced in the near-future.

In response to the series of moves made by the US Government, Micheál Martin said: “Ireland believes in open and free trade and that the imposition of tariffs is bad for the world economy.”

An Taoiseach said that he ‘deeply regrets’ the introduction of a unilateral trade policy by the Trump administration and emphasised that there could be ‘no justification’ for the move.

Mr Martin continued: “We will now reflect with our EU partners on how best to proceed. As I agreed with President von der Leyen in our recent phone call, EU unity is crucial, and our response should be considered and measured.

“Any action should be proportionate, aimed at defending the interests of our businesses, workers and citizens. Now is a time for dialogue, and I believe that a negotiated way forward is the only sensible one.

“A confrontation is in no one’s interests. Ireland will be a strong advocate for an outcome which enhances the existing and strong transatlantic trading relationship. [There] is no doubt that the imposition of tariffs by the US will have an adverse impact,” he added.

See More: An Taoiseach, Donald Trump, Micheál Martin, US Trade Tariffs

Related

Opposition TDs stage walk-out during new speaking slot
News 20 hours ago

Opposition TDs stage walk-out during new speaking slot

By: James Conor Patterson

US tariffs could reduce pharmaceutical exports by up to half
News 1 day ago

US tariffs could reduce pharmaceutical exports by up to half

By: James Conor Patterson

Taoiseach outlines Ireland’s strategy in response to US tariffs
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach outlines Ireland’s strategy in response to US tariffs

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

Man jailed for 25 years following rape and sexual abuse of young girl
News 15 hours ago

Man jailed for 25 years following rape and sexual abuse of young girl

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Viable' pipe bombs found during security alert in Co. Down
News 15 hours ago

'Viable' pipe bombs found during security alert in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin concern at reports Irish citizens to be deported from Germany over Palestine protests
News 16 hours ago

Sinn Féin concern at reports Irish citizens to be deported from Germany over Palestine protests

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested after more than €2m of cannabis seized in Co. Donegal
News 17 hours ago

Two arrested after more than €2m of cannabis seized in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three men sentenced in relation to killing of 'peaceable and well-loved' man in Co. Antrim
News 17 hours ago

Three men sentenced in relation to killing of 'peaceable and well-loved' man in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern as gardaí continue to appeal for information on man, 53, missing from Co. Dublin
News 17 hours ago

Concern as gardaí continue to appeal for information on man, 53, missing from Co. Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy