Taoiseach leads tributes following death of Kerry GAA great Mick O’Dwyer

KERRY GAA legend Mick O'Dwyer has died at the age of 88.

The former Gaelic football player and manager, who hailed from Waterville, won four All-Irelands as a player and a further eight as the manager of the Kerry in the 1970s and 80s.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the tributes following the news of his death this morning.

“I am deeply saddened at the passing of Mick O’Dwyer - an icon of Gaelic games,” he said.

“Micko lived and breathed Gaelic football,” he added.

“He embodied everything good about the game - dedication, ambition, positivity and community.

“My sympathies to all his family and the entire GAA community.”

O’Dwyer enjoyed a 57-year inter-county career as a player and manager.

For 33 of those years he was involved with his native county’s team, from which he stood down as manager in 1989.

Following that, O'Dwyer enjoyed further successes while managing Kildare, Laois, Wicklow and Clare.

He retired as Clare manager in 2014 at the age of 77.

“His sporting legacy is unmatched,” the Taoiseach said today.

“He will forever be one of the Kerry’s iconic players, winning four senior All Ireland medals in 1959, 1962, 1969 and 1970,” he added.

“During his tenure as manager in 1975 to 1989, Kerry took the Sam Maguire Cup back to the kingdom eight times.

“Over his sporting career Micko appeared in 21 senior All Ireland finals, an outstanding achievement in itself,” he added.

“Despite his many, many sporting achievements, Micko remained humble.

“In a 2018 documentary on his life he famously said ‘I had a marvellous run, but wasn’t I lucky to be born in Kerry.”

“Kerry and all of us were lucky to have him.”