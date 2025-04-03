Belfast man first to be prosecuted for making online statements 'supporting proscribed organisation'

A BELFAST man has become the first person to be prosecuted in Northern Ireland for statements made online in support of a ‘proscribed organisation’.

Ciaran Kilifin, originally from west Belfast but now with an address at Exchange Court in Newtownards, Co. Down, was sentenced today at Belfast Crown Court.

He previously pleaded guilty to the offence of support for a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The court heard that the 27-year-old was arrested on March 31, 2022 following an investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch.

Their investigation found Kilifin had created a Facebook page and made posts made on this page between August 2021 and January 2022 showing support for dissident republican terrorist groups.

“Often those sitting behind keyboards believe that their actions will have no consequences,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Allen said.

“However, words and articles supporting proscribed organisations can lead to others believing that engaging in the criminal acts of these groupings is acceptable,” he added.

“This is the first time this offence has been prosecuted in Northern Ireland since the change of legislation, which now allows the court to take into account material posted on the internet recklessly which expresses an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation.

“I would urge those who continue to engage in this type of activity to take note of the newly-introduced recklessness aspect of this offence and to refrain from posting anything which could be deemed to be supportive of any organisation proscribed under the Terrorism Act.”

Kilifin was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, and will be subject to terrorism notification requirements for a period of 10 years.

“I hope this sentencing will offer reassurance that the Police Service remains committed to disrupting the activities of those involved in cyber-enabled criminality, and that we will continue to use all means possible to bring people before the courts,” Det Serg Allen said.