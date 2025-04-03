Comedian Paddy Raff fronts new travel series exploring lesser-known Northern Irish hotspots
Travel

Comedian Paddy Raff fronts new travel series exploring lesser-known Northern Irish hotspots

Paddy and Hope Street actor Tara Lynne O’Neill visit ‘the Moy’ in Co Tyrone for drinks and dancing before spending the night in a Georgian period property

A NEW travel series will take viewers on a journey through Northern Ireland’s lesser-known tourist hotspots.

Comedian Paddy Raff will host Paddy And Nigel’s Tourist Trap for the BBC, which airs this week.

In it the Belfast man will bring special guests Tara-Lynne O’Neill, Russell Kane and Mickey Bartlet to some of Northern Ireland’s ‘lesser known’ tourist attractions.

Paddy and fellow comedian Russell Kane take a 'lads’ trip' to Forkhill in Co. Armagh in episode two

“I can’t wait for the series to hit TV screens, partly because it’s a craic-filled, off-the-beaten-track travelogue that I think people will really love,” Raff said this week.

“And also because my wife looked after the kids while I was away filming and all she heard about was me doing clay pigeon shooting, gin making classes, learning to pull pints and sipping champagne in hot tubs - I need it to air so she sees I wasn’t on some sort of BBC-funded stag do,” he added.

Paddy and Hope Street actor Tara Lynne O’Neill visit ‘the Moy’ in Co Tyrone for drinks and dancing before spending the night in a Georgian period property

The three-part series sees Paddy’s posh alter-ego Nigel - who is far too busy being posh to go himself - send Paddy and a celebrity friend off the beaten track for short breaks in Counties Tyrone, Armagh and Antrim.

Paddy Raff's posh alter ego Nigel also makes an appearance

“I come from a two-up two-down upbringing, in that we had two properties up the coast and two in County Down, so I’ve always seen the beauty of Northern Ireland and it’s an honour to have been grabbed by the NIPS to shine a light on these hidden gems,” Raff added.

In episode one, Paddy and Hope Street actor Tara Lynne O’Neill visit ‘the Moy’ in Co Tyrone for drinks and dancing before spending the night in a Georgian period property which has been converted into a swanky B&B.

Paddy and Mickey Bartlett experience the delights of country living in Ballybogey, Co Antrim

Paddy and comedian Russell Kane take a ‘lads’ trip’ to Forkhill in Co. Armagh in the second episode, where they brush up on their survival skills in the surrounding woodlands, take aim at a shooting range, and ‘live life on the edge’ with an overnight stay at a treehouse perched on a hillside.

In the final episode, Paddy and Northern Ireland comedian Mickey Bartlett experience the delights of country living in Ballybogey, Co Antrim.

The boys have a go at driving a train on a miniature railway and milk cows at a local farm, before bedding down for the night in the intimate surrounds of a converted horsebox.

The full series of Paddy And Nigel’s Tourist Trap will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Friday, April 4.

