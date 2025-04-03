Border regions in Northern Ireland will be ‘hardest hit’ by British Government’s new travel restrictions

BORDER regions in Northern Ireland who rely on cross-border business are expected to be among those ‘hardest hit’ by new travel rules implemented by the British Government this week.

Since January a new Home Office travel scheme requiring all non-European visitors to obtain electronic travel authorisation (ETA) prior to their arrival has been in effect.

It means all non-European travellers must now present the ETA, which currently costs £10, to be allowed to pass through the UK border.

Yesterday (April 2) the scheme extended to European visitors too, and on April 9 the cost of obtaining the required ETA will increase to £16 per person.

The new restrictions are already having a negative impact on tourism in the North, it was reported last month, which traditionally welcomes 67 per cent of its overseas holidaymakers from outside of Britain and Ireland via southern Ireland.

Now, tourists who wish to pay a visit to the North of Ireland while spending time in the south will have to get the paperwork done first and also pay for the privilege.

This week, SDLP Economy Spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin raised further concerns about the impact of the ETA on cross border communities in the North.

“Since the pandemic, an extraordinary effort has been made to rebuild our tourism industry and related businesses across Northern Ireland,” she said.

“However, the introduction of the ETA scheme presents a real risk of undoing this hard work.

“The threat of this scheme, particularly on our tourism sector and small businesses, cannot be underestimated.”

She added: "Border regions, such as the one I represent in Derry, will be among the hardest hit.

“Small businesses already facing hardship will be pushed further into uncertainty.

“That’s why the Minister must take responsibility for fully understanding and addressing the consequences of this scheme.

“How can we expect our economy to recover and adapt if we do not have a clear understanding of the pressures it will face?”

Ms McLaughlin has called for the government to provide a fuller picture of the impact the restrictions will have on Northern Ireland.

“We need to understand the full impact of this scheme on our economy, particularly in regions that rely on cross-border business,” she said.

“The Minister must act now to ensure that we have the full facts so that we can mitigate the worst effects of this harmful policy.”

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday (April 1), Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said she was "deeply concerned about the impact of the introduction of the ETA scheme and what it will mean for our tourism sector".

She further confirmed had engaged with the British Government as recently as last week and repeated calls for Northern Ireland to be exempt from the scheme.