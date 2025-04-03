Man in critical condition after being hit by bus

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a bus in Co. Antrim.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in Glengormley at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (April 2).

“Officers received and responded to a report of a collision at the junction of Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road at around 4.30pm,” the PSNI’s Inspector Patton said in a statement today.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and a male pedestrian aged in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries,” they added.

“One man was cautioned at the scene in relation to the incident,” the police force further confirmed.

The Ballyclare Road, which had been closed for a period of time yesterday following the incident, was fully reopened again last night.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing this morning, Thursday, April 3, and we would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us,” Insp Patton said.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1174 of 02/04/25.”