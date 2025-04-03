Man charged with murder of Adam Krzan in Co. Tyrone

POLICE investigating the murder of a 71-year-old man in Co. Tyrone have charged a man.

Adam Krzan was found seriously injured at a flat in the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon on the evening of Thursday, February 27.

Emergency services attended to him, but he later died at the scene.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have now charged a man with murder after making two arrests earlier today.

“In conjunction with our colleagues in Tactical Support Group, two searches were carried out in the Dungannon area this morning, Thursday April 3,” the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Graham Orr said.

“As a result, two men were arrested and a number of items, including a vehicle, were seized.”

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

The police force further confirmed that the 33-year-old man has now been charged with murder, robbery and going equipped for burglary.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (April 4).

The 34-year-old man remains in police custody.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation has been urged to contact the PSNI.

“We would continue to appeal to anyone with information which would assist with our ongoing investigation to call us on 101, quoting 1576 of 27/02/25,” Det Ch Insp Orr said.

Photos and footage - including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage - can be shared through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/.