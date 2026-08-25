Funeral set to take place for musician who died after collision with lorry

THE funeral will take place today for a woman who died following a collision in Armagh.

Eithne Vallely was struck by a lorry in the Portadown Road area of the city on August 22.

“We received a report at approximately 8.20am on Friday, 21st August of a single-vehicle collision involving a lorry and a female pedestrian in the Portadown Road area.” Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” he added.

“Medical treatment was provided to the pedestrian, however, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Mrs Vallely, who was originally from Donegal, was living in Armagh, where she was a highly respected traditional musician.

The 81-year-old founded the Armagh Pipers club with her husband Brian in 1966.

In a statement issued confirming her death, the Club said it was “with great sorrow that we share the news that Armagh Pipers Club's Director of Music, Eithne Vallely, has died at the age of 81”.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes to her husband Brian and their family,” they added.

“Eithne brought music into the lives of children for six decades,” they explained.

“Her enormous contribution to Irish traditional music was recognised nationally with many awards and honours.”

Local Sinn Féin MP Dáire Hughes has also paid tribute to Mrs Vallely, describing her as “tremendously gifted”.

He added that her legacy will “live on”, through the many people she taught music to.

Mrs Vallely’s funeral will take place at 1pm today at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh, followed by burial at St Patrick’s Cemetery.

She leaves behind her husband Brian and children Niall, Cillian, Caoimhín, Lorcan and Máire.

Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

"Anyone with information about the collision or who has dash-cam footage of what happened is asked to contact police using the witness appeal form quoting reference 247 21/08/26 or call 101," they said.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.