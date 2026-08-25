Main suspect in Limerick murder investigation found dead

THE main suspect in the investigation into the murder of a woman in Co. Limerick has been found dead.

Gardaí confirmed this week that they discovered the body of a man on August 21 who was a “person of interest and a line of enquiry” in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found less than 24 hours earlier.

The body of a woman, who was aged in her 30s, was found in an apartment on Lower Cecil Street, in Limerick City on the morning of August 21.

She has been named locally as Cristine Pereira Rosa, a law graduate from Brazil.

“The female’s body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination was carried out by the State Pathologist,” Gardaí said in a statement.

The results of the post-mortem examination have not been released for “operational reasons”, the police force confirmed as they launched a murder investigation.

A man’s body was found later that same day, Gardaí have confirmed.

“An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the murder of the woman to determine all of the circumstances of her death,” they added.

“A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation. An incident room has been established at Henry Street Garda Station.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400.”

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